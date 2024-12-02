Sift reveals capability to reduce false positives





False positives are purchases incorrectly identified as fraudulent. Insult Monitor is now available to Sift Digital Trust & Safety Suite and Payment Protection customers and its aim is to maximise revenue for online businesses by measuring fraud false-positive rates and allow those businesses to reduce friction for legitimate purchases.

According to a Sift survey, 36% of consumers have had a transaction falsely declined due to suspected fraud. Also, approximately three-quarters of those who have had their transactions declined have experienced insults as both new and returning customers. The study discovered that roughly a quarter of both first-time and repeat customers will shop with competitors to make the same or similar purchase after a transaction denial. However, with Insult Monitor, businesses can ensure legitimate users are able to speed through checkout to make their purchases, boosting and building long-term customer loyalty.