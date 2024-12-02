Sift reports surge in account takeover attacks

A new report from Sift will reveal a more than 8X YOY spike in account takeover attacks against the fintech sector, driven by a concentration on crypto exchanges and digital wallets where account liquidation or illicit purchases are the endgame.

The report also reveals the results of a consumer survey that shows widespread consumer concern over the security of their online financial services accounts and how many ATO victims were defrauded on financial services sites (versus other industries).