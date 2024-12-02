Sift raises USD 50 million in funding round





The financing was led by global venture capital and private equity company Insight Partners, with participation from Union Square Ventures and Stripes. The new funding will be used to continue expanding the company’s product portfolio and to scale its product, engineering, and sales teams globally.

Acting as the central nervous system for fraud teams, Sift’s Digital Trust & Safety platform, which processed more than USD 250 billion in transactions in 2020, allows organisations to both protect against bad actors and create safe experiences for customers.

Sift has also expanded its leadership team and fiscal operations, bringing strategic experience in usage-based SaaS business models.