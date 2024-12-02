Identity Trust ID is an entirely new framework for fraud detection and decisioning that adds cross-dimensional context to every digital interaction between a business and its users.

The upgrades include the introduction of global identity insights, as well as improvements to Sift’s payment fraud protection model and several Sift Console augmentations designed to optimise operations and decision-making accuracy across the platform.











Fraud prevention and detection optimisation for Sift

Understanding user identity signals and behaviour across digital platforms is a key feature in modern fraud prevention processes. Through its new upgrades, Sift aims to offer fraud teams greater context about their users, enabling them to better distinguish between legitimate customers and fraud attempts in milliseconds.

Key updates to the platform include global identity insights which reduce research time and human error during reviews through a Stfy console tab which provides a profile view of users' behaviour. It also offers risk outcomes with other Sift customers. Additionally, the platform will feature an ATO activity analyser, which will be launched in April 2025. This analyser will deliver immediate insights into account security threats, so users can intervene before risk undercuts revenue. Sift pinpoints behavioural anomalies and suspicious patterns linked to credential stuffing, brute force attacks, and unusual login attempts. This comes as a response to online businesses' persistent ATO threats increasing by 24% YOY in Q2 2024.

The platform also offers console upgrades with multiple workflow improvements such as integration health reports, review queue auto-clean functionality, and feature pruning capabilities that automatically eliminate unnecessary data points from fraud detection models. The payment model is also improved, with payment data intelligence for cryptocurrency transactions and physical address normalisation and risk signals being optimised.