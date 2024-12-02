



Through its latest developments, Sift aims to allow customers to establish and maintain identity trust by benchmarking their fraud KPIs against industry participants and with AI-generated insights to prevent account takeover (ATO), according to the company. With its capabilities, Sift seeks to equip risk teams with the ability to combat fraud while fostering growth and advancement.











Sift’s expanded offering

Among the features, Sift underlined ActivityIQ, a solution utilising Generative AI (GenAI) to better identify and surface ATO fraud patterns that might go undetected otherwise. Developed upon Activity Analyzer, announced in March 2025, ActivityIQ minimises the time spent by analysts on reviewing high-risk sessions by summarising risk patterns across multiple accounts simultaneously. Additionally, the custom-trained LLM can support customers in saving time by leveraging ATO Defense to review risky sessions in the Sift Console.

Furthermore, the company also introduced the FIBR In-Console, a solution of Sift’s Fraud Industry Benchmarking Resource. The service provides a fraud KPI measuring tool directly into Sift’s fraud-fighting hub, enabling users to compare their fraud metrics, including payment fraud attack, manual review, general chargeback, and fraudulent chargeback rates against their sector peers. Through this side-by-side comparison, customers can mitigate the need to navigate between multiple platforms to benchmark performance, supporting more efficient fraud strategy decisions.

To enable customers to make data-based refinements to their digital risk strategies, Sift rolled out automatic chargeback labelling, which develops a feedback loop for the company’s payment fraud prevention solution by automatically updating machine learning models with chargeback outcomes. By merging these capabilities, Sift seeks to create a solid foundation for establishing and maintaining identity trust across touchpoints in the consumer journey.

Besides the above-mentioned capabilities, Sift also made updates to the Sift Console, including Search Bar Autocomplete, Sift Notifications Report, and RiskWatch Percentile Scoring in Score Threshold (STR) reporting.