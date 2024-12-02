Sift launches new API and fraud protection features

The launch of these new features comes with investment in the sector reaching USD 98 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. According to the press release, as fintech companies continue to scale, attract, and retain users, fraudsters have firmly set their sights on the industry. In fact, according to Sift’s Q3 Digital Trust & Safety Index, fintech companies saw an 850% increase in account takeover (ATO) attacks between Q2 2020 and Q2 2021.

In order to ensure companies can grow while mitigating risk and protecting their users, Sift is introducing the following fintech-specific updates: