Sift integrates with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Sift’s integration allows Commerce Cloud customers to:

Start fighting fraud immediately: Merchants can quickly get started fighting fraud and abuse by downloading the Sift cartridge in the Commerce Cloud Partner Marketplace.

Stop fraudulent orders: Sift’s ensemble of machine learning models updates in real-time, enabling online retailers to proactively reduce fraud by 85% or more.

Streamline operations: With Sift, merchants can decrease the necessary number of reviews, by leveraging Sift’s platform for case management, automation and reporting.

Approve more payments: With fewer false positives, merchants can maximize revenue during peak times like holidays and seasonal sales.

Expand their business: Merchants can grow into new product lines, channels and geographies without worrying about risk. Sift’s global network and real-time learning ensure customers can be a step ahead of fraud.

Sift prevents fraud with technology and expertise, a global data network, and a commitment to building long-term partnerships with their customers, such as Twitter, Airbnb, Twilio, and more.