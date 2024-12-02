



The initiative provides fraud and risk teams with instant access to their fraud performance metrics, allowing for comparisons against both industry and global benchmarks without having to exit their operational hub in the Sift Console.











The FIBR integration delivers comparative payment fraud attack rates, manual review rates, and chargeback metrics directly alongside customers’ performance data. This side-by-side comparison optimises the benchmarking process, eliminating the need to navigate between multiple platforms and enabling more efficient and confident data-driven decisions regarding fraud strategies.

Officials stated that the launch of FIBR in the Sift Console comes at a time when accessing credible fraud benchmarking insights has been a major and long-standing challenge for risk teams. The data was often unreliable and needed to be assembled from various doubtful sources.





Benefits for Sift Payment Protection customers

The FIBR integration allows Sift Payment Protection customers to:

Compare their payment fraud, manual review, and chargeback rates against the Sift Global Data Network;

Filter benchmark data by specific industries for more relevant comparisons;

Make better-informed decisions regarding risk thresholds and fraud operations.

As of the announcement, Sift Payment Protection customers could access FIBR Console Integration via Sift Console.





Recent updates from Sift

Earlier in 2025, Sift announced new upgrades to its platform. Alongside launching the Identity Trust ID framework for fraud detection, Sift aimed to offer fraud teams greater context about their users, enabling them to better distinguish between legitimate customers and fraud attempts.

Some key updates to the platform included global identity insights, which reduced research time and human error during reviews through a Sift console tab, which provided a profile view of users' behaviour. It also offered risk outcomes for Sift customers.

The platform also provided console upgrades with multiple workflow improvements, such as integration of health reports, review queue auto-clean functionality, and feature pruning capabilities that automatically eliminated unnecessary data points from fraud detection models.