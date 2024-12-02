Sift has introduced innovations to update risk decision-making amid rising fraud attacks, including pre-built workflows and improved policy abuse detection.

Sift is an AI-powered fraud prevention platform that provides identity trust for global businesses. The company has investments in machine learning and user identity, alongside a data network that evaluates 1 trillion events annually.

Pre-built workflow templates alleviate operational strain

Accessible through Sift’s award-winning user interface, Pre-Built Workflow Templates offer fraud teams immediate access to industry-specific templates designed to combat payment fraud. Utilising expert-level fraud strategies enhances time-to-value but also alleviates the burden on fraud teams, resulting in increased efficiency and accuracy on a larger scale.

Tools for targeting incentive abuse

By employing policy rules to identify loyalty, promotion, and referral fraud before transactions take place, the Specialised Console Functionality for Incentive Abuse enables businesses to prevent first-party fraud and fake account creation, ultimately contributing to a reduction in customer acquisition costs (CAC).

Expanded investigation & reporting features

Three new upgrades provide fraud teams with updated context and improved visibility into high-risk activities. This suite of data-rich, precision-focused enhancements equips fraud teams with deeper insights and expedited investigation tools:

Global identity search filters: discover linked users through advanced search and filtering across Sift’s Global Data network, simplifying case reviews and prioritising high-risk accounts;

ATO overview dashboard: monitor account takeover trends using new widgets and detailed reports, including actionable insights on Logins by 2FA and Logins by Notifications;

Historical chargeback import: import and analyse historical chargeback data via CSV to examine past fraud activities, refine model accuracy over time, and utilise AI decision-making more rapidly than ever.

Officials from Sift stated that the Fall '25 release empowers fraud teams to implement protection workflows within minutes, identify policy abuse before it affects revenue, and examine suspicious accounts using more intelligent, user-friendly tools crafted for managing increasingly complex risks.