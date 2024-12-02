Sift announces new reseller and technology integration partners



With its recently expanded Partner Program, Sift has forged relationships with journey orchestration company Spec, payments orchestration platforms MoneyHash, BR-DGE, and DEUNA, with identity verification and biometric authentication platform Incode, fraud prevention solutions provider Scudetto, and with IT services firm Acensi Cyber.





These new partnerships are intended to allow customers to leverage Sift’s machine learning technology and global data network as part of a full-stack digital risk solution, whether customers choose to use Sift via resellers or through technology integration partners.











As fraudsters become more sophisticated, businesses need more advanced protection from fraud and abuse across every digital interaction, from user onboarding to login to payment. Thus, as stated in the official press release, by partnering with payment orchestration and journey orchestration platforms, customers are able to implement Sift’s platform as part of a comprehensive approach to digital risk management.





About Sift

Based in the US, Sift is a SaaS company that aims to empower companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through technology and expertise, with a global data network of one trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Twitter/X, and Poshmark make use of Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets.







In September 2023, Sift integrated PayPal and Adyen into its Dispute Management solution. The integrations aimed to provide merchants with an efficient and effective way of managing chargebacks. By including PayPal and Adyen, Dispute Management will allow customers to absorb chargeback data, dynamically deliver disputes according to network requirements, confirm dispute response delivery, and view outcomes updates.



