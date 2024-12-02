SICO Bank partners with Beyon Cyber





The partnership will lead to the cyber security maturity of SICO’s IT Infrastructure to accelerate its digital transformation journey.

The banking and finance sector in Bahrain has been transforming digitally through the application of emerging technologies. As a result, the sector has become increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, increasing the importance of protecting the enterprise against rising cyber threats and losses. SICO has selected Beyon Cyber with its profile and vast experience as a partner on this mission.