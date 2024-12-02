As ecommerce platforms are integrating identity verification solutions to reduce data breaches, with Shufti Pro’s global identity verification solutions, companies will reduce the number of online fraud attempts, Biometric Update reveals.

Drakemall is a loot box site that only people between 18 years old and older can sign up to use and operates on a prepaid basis, while Shufti Pro claims to verify over 3,000 identity documents from multiple countries around the world. Multiple identity documents including ID card, passport, driving license, or utility bill can be used to verify customers’ identity within 30 seconds during online registration. Drakemall suggests that before connecting the service of ShuftiPro, they used manual and selective verification, but now all processes are going automatically.