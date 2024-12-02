Shufti Pro secures USD 20 mln in Series A to support growth

Shufti Pro’s goal is to provide a seamless digital customer experience when it comes to KYC, and as such the organisation provides a range of solutions with identity verification (IDV) at its core. With the world changing and digital transformation accelerating, digital identity services have become important for organisations looking to verify the identity of customers, as per the press release.

Company officials explained that their configurable and automated platform allows customers to incorporate a frictionless verification process specific to their business objectives and provides the flexibility to address data privacy and security requirements, including the ability to deploy an on-premise solution.

Shufti Pro has identified a need for a flexible and compliant solution for onboarding, background checks, and management that operates across borders without the prejudice of regions, business types, and languages. The company answers these questions with capabilities such as automation, global coverage on various reading capabilities in all major languages, and customisation while specialising in unique requirements.