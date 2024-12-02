Shufti Pro secures QG-GDPR certification





The QG-GDPR certificate was attained after a series of assessments, which validated Shufti Pro’s policies and data security measures in order to protect user data and to offer transparency in data collection processes. This included an examination of procedures for the collection and storage of customer data, as well as a risk assessment against cyber attacks and the implementation of robust measures to prevent data breaches.

The QG-GDPR certificate represents an extension of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that applies specifically to organisations that store, process, or utilise client data for operational purposes. This certification obligates an enterprise on how and what data they will store and process, while also implementing policies to secure it. This aims to ensure a robust data security firewall and 100% transparency in data collection.







Shufti Pro’s recent strategy of development

Identity verification service provider that offers clients and partners KYC, KYB, KYI, AML screening, OCR solutions, and e-IDV, Shufti Pro had several collaborations and developments in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, Lithuania-based regtech AMLYZE announced its partnership with Shufti Pro in order to optimise its anti-financial crime services and tools. Following this strategic deal, AMLYZE was set to leverage the latter’s secure and efficient solutions, alongside its Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) technologies. AMLYZE also integrated Shufti Pro’s identity verification solutions to further improve its existing compliance module offerings. The partnership focused on providing customers with a suite of anti-money laundering (AML) and KYC solutions by combining both companies’ expertise and suite of products.

According to the press release published at the time, the key benefits offered through this collaboration included a secure and fast identity verification process, global reach, optimised efficiency, and transparency, as well as comprehensive KYC/KYB services.

Earlier In the same month, Shufti Pro announced its collaboration with omnispay in order to offer the latter an IDV authentication service. Throughout this partnership, omnispay was set to de-risk the merchant onboarding process and to strengthen the overall fight against financial crime in the fintech industry.

omnispay continued to optimise the manner in which small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in the region of the UAE accelerated their development process by improving cash flow. In addition, SMEs were enabled to pay their suppliers securely even when they did not accept cards or collect from clients remotely. The firm’s main focus was set on privacy, safety, and ease of use, which aimed to allow traders and merchants to handle their financial operations in an efficient manner.



