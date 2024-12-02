Shufti Pro partners NSUR





NSUR has collaborated with Shufti Pro for its Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) services to mitigate the risks of identity theft and money laundering.

NSUR facilitates its customers with a vast network of services from reputable health and wellness retailers. Users can book a doctor’s visit and refill their prescriptions through NSUR’s telemedicine network and pharmacy benefit card. NSUR will perform Shufti Pro’s KYC and AML on cryptographic token buyers to verify that the individuals are who they say they are and to prevent money laundering. The protection program offered by NSUR will protect the token holders’ purchase value and assure them their value will be saved for two years.

KYC solutions rendered by Shufti Pro will monitor NSUR’s customers to ensure the company does not encounter any identity fraud. Shufti Pro’s AML screening identifies cryptographic token users against criminal watch lists, global sanctions, and Politically Exposed Persons lists.