Shufti Pro partners KYC Portal

The press release details that this collaboration is set to enable Shufti Pro to collate information relevant to entities and applicants that are being assessed to help its clients become increasingly efficient in digital onboarding, in addition to being helped to meet its AML requirements.





KYC Portal, Shufti Pro offering and how the partnership falls into place

A client lifecycle management platform, KYC Portal caters to the end-to-end process of due diligence, together with KYC processes (know your customer). From the point of onboarding a customer up to the one where the relationship ends, KYC Portal works ‘around the clock’ to offer real-time alerts to its partners on risks.

The system provides a strong risk-scoring engine that aims to enable organisations to define their regulatory process at either a product or service level, embedded document management system and inbuilt workflows, amongst others.

Shufti Pro has been enabling an extensive number of companies that operate in various industries throughout the world to meet global KYC and AML regulations by leveraging its identity verification solutions and strategies. As per the announcement, the company provides customisable services that offer 99.3% verification accuracy, together with a multitude of other identity verification features looking to assist companies with strengthening their security systems.











As it is working with several companies from diverse industries, Shufti Pro has a requirement for increased efficiency in terms of storing its partners’ essential data. Furthermore, as every identity service provider is looking both centralise and simplify the process of CDD, as well as reduce costs, the collaboration with KYC Portal was believed to be the best choice in enabling such requirements to be met.

When commenting on the announcement, Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro stated that as an increased number of companies have been leveraging their identity verification services to combat fraud, having such as customer base requires Shufti Pro to be ‘vigilant’ when helping them with storing their essential data. As per their statement, partnering with KYC Portal has enabled them to simplify how they provide their services, free of ‘any obstacle’.

Nickii Mallia, Business Development Manager at KYC Portal added that as a client lifecycle management platform, they are looking forward to onboarding Shuti Pro as a partner and assisting them with achieving their mission towards the development of a safe business environment throughout the world by eliminating ‘the room for crimes’.

An AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider, Shufti Pro offers KYC, KYB and AML services in over 230 countries and territories. The company helps authenticate documents in more than 150 languages and aims to create a secure digital marketplace free of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.

