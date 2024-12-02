Shufti Pro launches NFC-based Identity verification solution

NFC Verification, as the solution is called, will assist Shufti Pro in improving their IDV process and add to the customer experience. Shufti Pro will now detect deep fakes and spoof attacks more accurately. This initiative will allow Shufti Pro to simplify the identity verification process for their business entities as well as end-users.

The chip-based ID documents contain a chip that encrypts the person’s personally identifiable information. By applying NFC Verification, Shufti Pro’s identity verification solution will now be able to scan the encrypted data from the chip and analyse it against the displayed information on the ID document to ensure the legitimacy of the document.

Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider. It offers KYC and AML services globally. It uses both human intelligence and artificial intelligence in its technology accurate services. The company has verified users in 232+ countries and territories.