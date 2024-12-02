Shufti Pro launches e-IDV solution

The service seeks to assist businesses in combatting fraudulent activities effectively, ensuring adherence to KYC and AML regulations. As more countries are moving to electronic verification, companies doing digital ID checks need to follow the latest rules while also minimising manual data entry.





Shufti Pro’s e-IDV solution capabilities

Based on the information detailed in the press release, Shufti Pro’s newly introduced e-IDV service has robust security features, including liveness detection, facial detection, and document authentication. The product provides verification services in 45 countries, amplifying its global reach. Amongst the key features of the service is its ability to offer expedited ID verification in a matter of 5 seconds, and it can also deliver more than 30 e-ID verification options that are in alignment with the diverse needs of different sectors and regulatory requirements.

In the current rapidly evolving digital and technological era, the need for compliant ID verification services became paramount. The AI-powered e-IDV service helps businesses verify their clients’ identities with increased security, with companies now being able to authenticate the legitimacy of their clients in a simplified manner. Per the announcement, businesses are enabled to verify customers’ identities leveraging passports, driver’s licences, utility bills, and national IDs, making the verification process both comprehensive and customisable to different industries and legal needs.











When commenting on the launch, Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro stated that as an IDV service provider, Shufti Pro seeks to be at the forefront of the latest technological innovation, catering to its clients’ quickly evolving requirements, being committed to providing solutions that specify the demands of its global clients. The spokesperson said that the new service aims to go beyond onboarding to ongoing processes, and they believe the e-IDV service to be in alignment with this objective.

The press release further highlights that Shufti Pro introduced a simplified integration of SSO and an advanced mechanism to detect duplicate accounts, to further reinforce the security of identity verification tools. Having been granted a USD 20 million investment through a Series A funding to expedite its global expansion, which elevated the efficiency of its IDV solutions and expanded the scope of its compliance centric-approach, Shufti Pro is now unveiling a new range of identity verification methods, looking to simplify the process and optimise cost-efficiency for enterprises seeking to fortify their fraud prevention protocols.





Shufti Pro offering and mission

An IDV service provider, Shufti Pro offers KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, aiming to accelerate trust worldwide, having launched 17 complimentary IDV products and solutions since its 2017-inception. Having the ability to verify over 10,000 ID documents in an automatic and secure manner in more than 150 languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in over 230 countries and territories.

For more information about Shufti Pro, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.