Shufti Pro launches Digital COVID-19 Pass for COVID-PCR test verification

The new COVID protocols require citizens to present a negative COVID test certificate before going to various public facilities. The company already trained thousands of AI models to give accurate identity verification results and prevent fraud in various industries.

Digital COVID Pass can extract the QR code embedded in the reports to guarantee the authenticity of the report. It can also detect the stolen, fake, or tampered report. The company’s document verification can also verify the identity of the report holder.

Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider. It offers KYC and AML services globally. It uses both human intelligence and artificial intelligence in its technology to verify users in over 230 countries and territories, according to the official press release.