Shopping Cart Elite, Signifyd join forces to combat ecommerce fraud

The latest accelerated shift in consumer behaviour preferring shopping online versus in person, protecting the digital commerce experience has become more and more important, EinNews reports. This means that outdated online infrastructure paired with enhanced hacking technology from fraudulent players has made it critical for businesses to protect themselves and their customers.

Signifyd specialises in identifying potentially fraudulent orders and users with their machine learning, while SCE has the market presence and experience. The partnership with Shopping Cart Elite is meant to bring Signifyd’s solutions and services to a larger audience, protecting more merchants from online fraud and consumer abuse.