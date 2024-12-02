Shoppers urged to check bank statements after Irish supermarkets get hacked

Musgrave Group, an Irish food wholesaler, who owns SuperValu, Centra and Mace stores across Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland have confirmed they were the subject of a cybercrime attack impacting its network and stores.

According to Belfast Live, the malicious software attempted to extract debit and credit card numbers and expiry dates, but not the cardholder name, PIN number or CCV number. The food wholesaler announced in a statement that they have launched an investigation and are urging customers worried about their accounts to review their bank statements.