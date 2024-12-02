



As of 25 April 2025, all ShopeePay users will have access to Tap Secure, a security feature that requires the account holder to personally approve every transaction before it is completed.











Users must link their ShopeePay account to their current device and complete a personal verification process to enable the feature. The company underlines that only one device can be linked at a time, prompting users to unlink the old one if changing phones.

With Tap Secure activated, users will receive real-time notifications when a transaction is initiated. By approving or rejecting the transaction, consumers have more control over payments made using their ShopeePay accounts. The initiative is designed to prevent unauthorised access and mitigate the risk of fraud.





ShopeePay’s offering

Besides the new Tap Secure feature, ShopeePay launched a new app within its ecosystem, extending its financial services and providing users with a more optimal and accessible e-wallet experience.

The ShopeePay app also supports DuitNow QR transfers, including transfer by ID Type, QR payments with ShopeePay, bill and utilities payment, SPayLater, and an e-voucher wallet for discounts and promotions. Moreover, ShopeePay perceives 0% fees for top-ups via credit cards and bank transfers.

ShopeePay optimises security features with a simplified user interface, incorporating two-factor authentication and Tap Secure, which provide extra layers of protection to ensure secure transactions.

Future updates are expected to introduce features such as cross-border transfers, savings options, transport ticket purchases, and rewards programmes.





Recent updates from ShopeePay

In April 2025, Google introduced eWallet integration with ShopeePay and TNG eWallet, an Alipay+ partner, in Malaysia. This functionality enabled Android users in Malaysia to make online payments via their preferred eWallets when shopping on Google Chrome. Initially offered with selected online merchants, this integration optimised convenience and accessibility for Malaysian consumers.

Users could pay with ShopeePay or TNG eWallet, simplifying the transaction experience without switching between apps. By supporting widely used platforms, Google Pay extended flexibility beyond traditional card payments and provided digital services to the underbanked population.