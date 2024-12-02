Shoneys restaurants targeted by malware

As a result, customer card details have been stolen for several months, as the malware apparently first appeared on December 27, 2016 and was not contained until March 6, 2017. Since this news broke, Best American Hospitality Corp came forward to confirm the breach.

The release said: “the malware searched for track data (cardholder name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the affected computer”.

Best American discovered that malware had been installed remotely on point of sale equipment. The press release lists 37 restaurants and their locations, all of which had the malware installed.

Those restaurants are located in the cities of Bashville, Branson, Chattanooga, Clarksville, Clinton, Columbia, Cookeville, Dalton, Franklin, Goodlettsville, Greenville, Grenada, Gretna, Hattiesburg, Jennings, Kimball, Laurel, Lawrenceburg, Memphis, Murfreesboro, Muscle Shoals, Myrtle Beach, Natchez, Orlando, Panama City Beach, Springfield, Summerville, Troutville, Vicksburg, and West Memphis.