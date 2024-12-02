ShoCard updates its Identity Management System to help companies meet EUs GDPR

The system removes the necessity for authentication data to be stored on organization databases. Instead, it is stored completely on the users mobile device, secured with their private key and shared via the blockchain.

Affected EU-based companies, as well as US-based and other foreign-based companies, processing or holding the personal data of persons residing in the EU, no matter where they are located or where its data is processed within the region, are expected to have GDPR compliant solutions in place ahead of the legislations enforcement date of May 25, 2018.