ShoCard raises USD 1.5 mln in funding round

ShoCard certifies and stores ID documents into the Blockchain, so that you can retrieve them later and prove your identity whenever you need to. Its first use case is for bank and credit card identification processes.

Your ShoCard is basically a tiny file that only you can manipulate. When you create your ShoCard, you first scan your identity document and sign it. Then the mobile app will generate a private and public key to seal that record. It is encrypted, hashed and sent to the network of communicating nodes running bitcoin software for later use.

For instance, when you make an online purchase, sometimes you are redirected to your bank’s website and you have to log in or enter some information. ShoCard removes this as you only need to approve purchases with your phone once you are identified.