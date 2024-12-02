Shift4, Springer-Miller bring payments security with Ingenico

Using Shift4s DOLLARS ON THE NET payment gateway, Springer-Millers SMS|Host hospitality management system and Ingenico Groups iPP320 PIN pad and iSC Touch 250 devices, Beaver Run Resort is now able to process EMV and NFC/contactless transactions across their hotel property, including the front desk, concierge, vacation rentals, and more.

With this EMV solution, Beaver Run Resort is able to experience the defense against counterfeit card fraud, layered payment security with Shift4s TrueTokenization and True P2PE, EMV-ready systems especially for hoteliers, and smart payment terminals.

Shift4 is a developer of enterprise payment solutions, which provides web-based applications that allow merchants to turn their customers credit, debit, check and gift card transactions into dollars in the bank.

Springer-Miller Systems provides premier software solutions for the finest hotels, resorts and spas.

Ingenico provides the technology involved in secure electronic transactions, based on the manufacture of point of sale (POS) payment terminals.