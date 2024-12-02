Shift4 provides payment gateway to Pinnacle Cart merchants

Pinnacle Cart users who choose this solution will also be protected by Shift4’s i4Gotechnology, which intercepts card data before it enters the merchant’s network environment.

Shift4 enables merchants to process credit, debit and gift card transactions. With connections to banks and processors in North America and integrations to a number of PMS/POS systems, Shift4’s Dollars on the Net is an independent payment gateway. Shift4 provides pre- and post-settlement auditing functionalities, fraud prevention tools, support for emerging technologies like EMV and mobile payments, and security solutions such as TrueTokenization and P2PE.

Pinnacle Cart is a US-based ecommerce software company focused on shopping cart solutions and services.