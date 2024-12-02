Shift4 partners Ingenico and Verifone for EMV-capable devices

The combination of P2PE and EMV provides security, but does have one major limitation: due to industry regulations, P2PE-encrypted payment data cannot be held by the merchant after an authorization has taken place. This means retailers need an additional solution to allow them to store payment card data for future returns and credits, or recurring billing situations.

With P2PE and tokenization in place, the customer’s card number never advances beyond the secure swipe device, leaving the merchant with an extremely limited card data environment and reducing the time and effort required to obtain PCI compliance.

Shift4 enables merchants to process credit, debit and gift card transactions. With connections to banks and processors in North America and integrations to a number of PMS/POS systems, Shift4’s Dollars on the Net is an independent payment gateway. Shift4 provides pre- and post-settlement auditing functionalities, fraud prevention tools, support for emerging technologies like EMV and mobile payments, and security solutions such as TrueTokenization and P2PE.

Ingenico is a French-based company, whose business is to provide the technology involved in secure electronic transactions.

VeriFone Systems is a global provider of secure electronic payment solutions. VeriFone provides expertise, solutions and services that add value to the point of sale with merchant-operated, consumer-facing and self-service payment systems for the financial, retail, hospitality, petroleum, government and healthcare vertical markets.