Shift4 layers card-based security with EMV certification

With this certification, merchants in any industry will be able to process chip-embedded credit and debit card payments through Heartland. At the same time, they will receive security and through Shift4s DOLLARS ON THE NET payment gateway.

Shift4 layers the card-based security of EMV chip cards with their True P2PE and TrueTokenization technologies to stop sensitive payment card data to enter the merchants payment processing environment. This also offers merchants protection against data breaches.

Shift4s US EMV certification with Heartland supports both chip-and-PIN and chip-and-signature verification methods and offers the ability to use a number of EMV-capable payment devices using USB, serial, Ethernet, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity. All devices support True P2PE and offer NFC/contactless capability to enable mobile wallet acceptance, including Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay and more.