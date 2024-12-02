Shell partners with JITpay for fuel card with a factoring solutions

This card combines the Shell Card for fleet customers with the factoring solutions from JITpay, which enable transport companies to receive invoice pre-financing for their orders. The cooperation is intended to expand Shell's fuel card business in road freight transport and to offer the product range to a broader audience. JITfuel users can have part of their future invoice amount transferred to the JITfuel fuel card as an advance payment and thus obtain products and services via the card and fill up their vehicles.

In particular, small and medium-sized transport and logistics companies as well as start-ups in the logistics industry benefit from this service, which allows part of the operating costs to be paid while the load is still on the way. The Shell Card also offers truck parking, truck wash, truck repair, and tank cleaning. In addition, JITfuel customers fill up exclusively with CO2-compensated fuel at all Shell stations at no additional cost. JITpay also offers the free transport management system JITfleet, which can be used to handle order management, invoicing, and receivables management.