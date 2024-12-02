SheerID to offer online verification for Amazon Webstore platform

Amazon Webstore merchants can now create offers and discounts for targeted audiences, like students, teachers, and military. SheerID’s service acts as a bridge between retailers and authoritative data sources. SheerID can verify whether or not a customer is affiliated with the military, an educational institution, a membership organization, or other consumer segments, and confirm whether or not that customer qualifies for a merchant’s exclusive, gated offer.

Verification can take place in a store, online, via mobile, or through a customer service console. To protect consumers’ privacy, SheerID does not require highly personal information like a Social Security number, and no customer data is ever stored. Retailers can collect information like e-mail addresses from customers at the time of verification and include opt-ins for future permission based marketing campaigns.

SheerID is the creator of the technology used to transform existing, protected private data into an omnichannel service that benefits commercial enterprises and the public, while still keeping the information safe and secure.