SheerID enables Worldpay to provide audience verification service to merchants

SheerID is powered by a digital verification engine with access to 20,000 authoritative data sources around the world that can instantly verify eligible consumers for exclusive segmented offers. Global brands have found that verifying audiences for exclusive offers with SheerID generates more conversion of their typical campaigns and a return on ad spend (ROAS) of 20:1 or higher.











Capabilities offered by SheerID

SheerID’s service combines sub-second verification performance, a low-code ecommerce integration, and the following capabilities to help merchants on the Worldpay platform generate incremental sales:

Instant verification of eligible consumers via authoritative sources;

In-brand consumer experience to improve conversion;

Ownership of zero-party data for future marketing and sales;

Seamless brand and design integration ;

ROI reporting that tracks conversion, revenue, and AOV impact.

These capabilities will allow Worldpay merchants to verify customers along multiple steps of the customer journey by extending special offers at different times during the shopping experience – through a landing page, during checkout, or after registering for a loyalty programme, for example.

Officials from SheerID said that their strategic partnership with Worldpay enables Worldpay’s merchants to access their audience verification service to help them drive significant business outcomes. Providing offers to valuable consumer communities like students, teachers, and the military is a proven strategy to drive immediate sales, and, in the cookieless future, online merchants will increasingly rely on privacy-compliant zero-party data marketing solutions like this to drive both consumer acquisition and retention.

More information about FIS

FIS is a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. It enables the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. The company is dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks, and invests through its trusted innovation, system performance, and flexible architecture. FIS helps clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers.





What does SheerID do?

SheerID is a player in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalised offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources, provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data.