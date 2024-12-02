Seychelles chooses WISeKey for digital identity platform

The Digital Identity platform is expected to be integrated with different national initiatives especially the eGovernment and potentially eTourism and eHealth.

In 2014, WISeKey was initially selected by the Government of Seychelles as a partner to supply technology and expertise on Public Key Infrastructures (PKI), Digital Signatures and its usage in electronic transactions.

Currently the government is seeking to implement new solutions for the citizens of Seychelles and local services, to facilitate access to Digital Identity and new eGovernment services through the use of smartphones and mobile applications.

The pilot project will be based on WISeKey’s WISeID platform for Digital Identity and online security. WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques.

WISeID supports online Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding, One Time Password (OTP) and digital certificate login, and a ‘hands-free’ secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WIShelter SafePass mobile application without having to type any password.