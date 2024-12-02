Sevio partners with iDenfy

As financial fraud, account takeover, and other complex cybercrimes increased significantly during the pandemic and due to an expansion of the alternative payment methods market, Romanian-based Sevio focuses on fraud prevention and safe services in the advertising and marketing field.

The company develops customer-oriented projects to help publishers and advertisers to safely promote their content, without worrying about fraud risks. In 2016, it created Coinzilla to target advertisers in the finance and blockchain markets and help them reach a global audience and boost traffic exposure.

Fintech iDenfy continues to implement its user-friendly services to battle fraud crimes and claims that its in-house facial recognition software has a success rate of over 98% that ensures a safe customer onboarding experience.

The collaboration between the two European companies will improve security levels through identity verification and focus on customers’ safety.