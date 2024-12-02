Settld joins forces with Onfido for secure identity verification

The integration of Onfido’s AI-powered tech enables users to remotely prove their real identity for Settld’s free web-based bereavement notification service, Today’s Will and Probate reports. After the user’s identity is verified, multiple companies, such as banks, utilities, mobile phone, broadband, are notified automatically of a relative’s death with requests to close the deceased’s accounts.

Onfido is trusted by numerous banks and financial institutions to combat fraud and ensure compliance with relevant KYC and AML legislation. The company assesses whether a user’s government-issued ID is genuine or fraudulent, and then compares it against their facial biometrics, ensuring the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner. Once the user’s identity is verified, the bereavement notification is given the green light to be sent to the service provider to process.