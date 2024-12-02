Sesame Online partners with iDenfy





Following this announcement, iDenfy’s ID verification is set to safeguard the online betting platform against unverified accounts, as well as money laundering schemes. The partnership aims to optimise user security and protect the platform from several types of online scams, while also streamlining client acquisition processes and optimising the overall iGaming experience.

In addition, both Sesame Online and iDenfy will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

The online gambling sector currently faces multiple regulatory requirements in order to mitigate security risks with platforms that are often targeted by unverified users and clients, with one of the most pressing issues being the infiltration of underage customers. In addition, although Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws are standardised across several online casinos and betting platforms, the industry still has issues that make it a big target for illicit activities. With this in mind, iGaming platforms will need to verify their users’ age, identity, location, and the source of their funds as part of their AML efforts.

Throughout this partnership, iDenfy will provide its AI facial recognition, 3D liveness detection, and authentication in order to ensure that no fraudulent accounts are accepted. Gambling operators will have the possibility to recognise, verify, and extract information from multiple identity documents across 200 counties and territories, as well as a 24/7 oversight by expert reviews that is expected to guarantee an accurate and compliant client onboarding experience.

In addition, by integrating iDenfy’s full-stack ID verification solution, Sesame Online also streamlined its KYC processes, which is set to develop a more efficient user experience and optimise the onboarding process of clients. At the same time, it will also maintain a high level of security and compliance standards. By constantly improving the use of biometric authentication and machine learning algorithms, the companies will focus on providing gaming operators with the capability to uphold regulatory compliance and safeguard the young demographic, while also fostering a safe and responsible gaming environment.



