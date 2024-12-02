Servers used for malware hosted in Southeast Asia countries

Investigations have revealed that these command-and-control (C&C) servers are used as malware download centres in spam distribution, or for launching Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and spreading ransomware.

Investigators gathered information on these servers from each of the eight countries, which included China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Interpol handed over the gathered data to national authorities. Domestic law enforcement agencies are requested to take down these servers and launch legal investigations in each case.

Together with Intel, other seven companies from the private sector contributed on cybercrime campaigns and associated servers, such as Booz Allen Hamilton, British Telecom, the Cyber Defense Institute (US), Fortinet, Kaspersky Labs, Palo Alto Networks, and Trend Micro.