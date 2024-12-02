Sertifi and Shift4 team up for e-signature and payment solution

The integration will enable organizations to streamline the contract and payment process, while addressing concerns of PCI compliance.

Sertifi enables organizations to reach agreements, execute the deals with e-signatures and collect payments. Organizations can access Sertifi through its e-signature API, CRM integrations, and Web Portal solution.

Shift4 enables merchants to process credit, debit and gift card transactions. With connections to banks and processors in North America and integrations to a number of PMS/POS systems, Shift4’s Dollars on the Net is an independent payment gateway. Shift4 provides pre- and post-settlement auditing functionalities, fraud prevention tools, support for emerging technologies like EMV and mobile payments, and security solutions such as TrueTokenization and P2PE.