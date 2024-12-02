



Co-led by Founders Fund and Ribbit Capital, the round saw participation from existing investors such as BOND, Coatue, First Round Capital, and Index Ventures. The funding follows a period of growth for Persona, with the company improving its age assurance solutions, expanding its KYB capabilities, scaling its footprint into workforce identity security, including apartnership with Okta, and extending its product suite.











With the newly acquired capital, Persona aims to further solidify its position in the market, intending to develop a verified identity layer, a secure infrastructure la supports businesses in verifying individuals and entities across contexts while providing people with increased control over their personal information. When it comes to companies, the layer focuses on delivering a flexible foundation that supports evolving regulations, risk models, and user journeys. For individuals, Persona plans to offer a reusable identity they can carry across multiple services, in turn mitigating the need to repeatedly enter sensitive data while maintaining privacy and consent.





How AI and fraud influence online identity

According to Persona, automated traffic surpassed human traffic on the internet in 2024 and, with the advancement of AI, it is expected to account for approximately 90% of all internet traffic by 2030. Additionally, AI systems exceeded human performance on all major CAPTCHA systems, further minimising the distinction between humans and machines online.

Furthermore, organisations face a fragmented regulatory environment with evolving compliance demands across jurisdictions, verticals, and identity use cases. At the same time, fraudsters leverage more sophisticated methods, utilising AI to develop synthetic identities, generate deepfakes, and launch automated attacks. Meanwhile, consumers require increased privacy and control, demanding that companies offer simplified and optimal experiences without compromising on data protection.

To mitigate these complexities, Persona developed a platform that delivers a configurable, privacy-focused foundation that adapts to businesses’ requirements and needs as regulations evolve, fraud increases, and use cases scale. The capital obtained in this funding round is set to support Persona in expanding its operations and development efforts.