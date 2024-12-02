Sequrest, Banking Systems seek to bolster security in online banking

Banking Systems’ online banking solutions are used in a variety of financial sectors such as online and private banks, credit unions, savings and loans, e-wallets, trusts & asset management companies and payment platforms.

Sequrest offers a range of cybersecurity solutions including the facial recognition and biometric technology, encrypted communications, multi-factor authentication and cyber intelligence. The company provides tailored solution taking into account each financial institution’s specific challenges. Bespoke advisory protection is then available on an on-going basis according to the organisational requirements and risk profile.

The agreement will run for 10 years and see Sequrest work closely with Banking Systems’ global customer base of NexorONE and Bansoft users.