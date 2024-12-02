Sequent, TIS team up to offer tokenized payment solutions

In June 2017, the two companies announced a strategic investment by TIS in Sequent as part of the Sequent Series C investment round. The mobile card tokenization service leverages Sequent Platform which will enable TIS to service its customers with a range of mobile payment and access applications and solutions. These solutions and applications will change the way bank cardholders make purchases and access services from their smartphones and other connected devices.

TIS is part of TIS INTEC Group based in Japan and a large payments solution provider. Sequent Platform enables banks, transit agencies, and access control providers to tokenize and digitally distribute their credit, debit, transit, loyalty, or ID cards, to their own application and many other mobile wallet providers.