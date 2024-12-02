Sequent receives PCI re-certification for its tokenization services

The certification covers the entire Sequent Platform service, from the APIs of Sequent’s SDK used in wallet and banking apps, through Sequent TSM, TSP, and Token Vault capabilities, to the platform APIs that connect to bank card management systems. Sequent’s PCI-DSS certification is also a fundamental necessity of Sequent’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) tokenization offering.

Sequent is the independent platform that brings all cards to all apps on all mobile devices. Sequent enables banks, transit agencies and any other issuer to securely digitize their credit, debit, transit, loyalty or ID cards and distribute them to their own application, and to any other application using the Sequent Platform.