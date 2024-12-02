SEON's fraud prevention tool helps during the COVID period





As many industries have undergone a huge digital migration and businesses have had to rapidly respond by moving online, the Hungary-based startup warns that many people have been too slow to react to the increasing threat level posed by cybercriminals before and during the pandemic.

Unlike most fraud prevention solutions, SEON’s can be integrated into a business’ existing infrastructure in a matter of minutes. Online businesses across a range of industries, from retail to high-risk sectors, such as gaming, simply need to download the tool via a chrome extension, or API, giving them immediate access to fraud prevention services. The solution works for any company, regardless of their size, bolstering inclusion, and further removing barriers to fraud prevention during these critical times.

SEON’s solution aims to relieve some of the pressure being experienced by fraud managers and staff during the COVID crisis. It will allow them to quickly respond to growing fraud near-immediately, and it removes the need for them to make any large and drastic decisions regarding contractual agreements. In addition, the solution has a free-trial period, is integrated on a 30-day rolling contract which can be cancelled and restarted from month-to-month, and it can be accessed 24/7 as a self-service tool.