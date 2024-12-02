SEON's cross-sector report shows how fraud has changed during COVID-19

The findings in the report were collected via a survey of SEON’s clients across a range of sectors including, iGaming, eSports, cryptocurrency, and online trading and travel, as well as the inside expertise of the company’s leading executives. This report was created after the company saw a change in the online landscape during the first lockdown.

SEON’s report reveals how fraud trends were developing in different industries, whether they were affected by organised crime and if friendly fraud is on the rise. It also looks to find out how businesses were adjusting to these new trends.

The company’s findings show that the popularity of eSports and iGaming grew, but so did abuse in the sector. At the same time, cryptocurrencies and trading faced circumstances similar to what is experienced by traditional banks during times of economic crisis, including dramatic waves of fraud attempts. Also, the travel industry rapidly digitised, but at the same time, it faced an influx of opportunistic fraud often aimed at circumventing regulations affecting individual travellers.