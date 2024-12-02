SEON raises GBP 9 mln in funding in UK

The almost GBP 9 million raised in Series A round features further investment from VC PortfoLion, part of OTP Bank. The company employs four people in its London Soho office, which accounts for roughly 20% of its revenue.

SEON is a fraud-detection solution that draws on data from across the internet to establish customers’ digital footprints to wean out false accounts and prevent fraudulent transactions from taking place.

It supports companies from a range of industries, including Patreon, AirFrance, Rivalry, and Ladbrokes by having its technology operate in real time. The investment will support SEON’s growth by adding to their teams located in Budapest and London, as well as further global expansion.