SEON raises EUR 10 mln series A from Creandum

The funding was led by Europe-based early-stage investor Creandum, behind some of Europe’s tech companies including Spotify, Klarna, and Kahoot, as well as further investment from CEE’s VC, PortfoLion, part of OTP Bank.

As part of the funding round, SEON has expended its table of current shareholders with: N26 founders, SumUp founders, Tide CEO, Revolut ex-CFO, iZettle ex-chief Product Officer, Onfido cofounder, and ComplyAdvantage founder.

SEON is a fraud detection solution that draws on data from across the internet to establish customers’ digital footprints to wean out false accounts and prevent fraudulent transactions from taking place.