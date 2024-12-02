SEON partners with Patreon to fight subscription fraud and abuse

Patreon empowers membership businesses for creators by giving them the tools needed to acquire, manage, and energize their paying patrons and recently achieved unicorn status. The company follows a subscription-style payment model, where fans pay their favourite creators a monthly amount of their choice in exchange for exclusive access, extra content, or a closer look into their creative journey. However, while the internet has opened up new possibilities for creators to expand their audiences and to share their works, it comes with its challenges, such as internet breaches and the selling of data on the dark web.

By integrating the solution via an API or chrome extension, Patreon will have near-immediate access to SEON’s services. The company will have instant access to rich data taken from the email, phone number or IP addresses it gathers from customers, while also collecting all accessible data points about customers’ digital footprints from social media profiles, available via open sources in the public domain. This allows Patreon to identify which users are genuine and which accounts are fraudulent, protecting its customers and creators from online fraud.

Patreon will integrate SEON’s tool alongside its existing fraud solutions. SEON’s processes take place in real time and entirely in the back-end so patrons won’t experience any additional friction during the payment process.