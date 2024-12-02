SEON partners with DevCode Identity to help keep fraudsters out

According by the press release, by integrating SEON’s tool via an API or Chrome extension, SEON facilitates the integration experience, cutting down on the typically long implementation times most other fraud prevention tools are known for, as via an API or Chrome extension, the DevCode Identity platform will have near-immediate access to SEON’s services.

Additionally, DevCode Identity will have access to rich data taken from the email, phone number, or IP addresses it gathers from customers, while also collecting all accessible data points about customers’ digital footprints from social media profiles, available via open sources in the public domain.

Therefore, the DevCode Identity Platform allows merchants to verify customers in real time, wherever they are, with a single API. As a Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) platform, it enables merchants to outsource all authentication, onboarding, and KYC processes safely, with the knowledge that its customers’ identities are correct and there are no fraudsters trying to open accounts or access existing ones.

Moreover, iGaming merchants using the DevCode Identity Platform, will be able to use the SEON tool to catch fraudsters by defining rules and actions, such as on withdrawals to determine if accounts have been involved in any fraudulent activities. Based on the rich data provided by SEON, the merchant will then be able to block the transaction and action the suspicious behaviour.

Furthermore, this ultimately protects both them and their customers from online fraudulent activity. It also prevents the merchants involved from incurring any costly regulatory sanctions that can affect both the company’s reputation and finances.