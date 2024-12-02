SEON partners with Connected Data





SEON’s approach to fraud prevention includes tools that draw on data from across the internet to establish customers’ digital footprints to wean out false accounts and prevent fraudulent transactions from taking place.

The partnership will provide a new layer to the debt management process and a stronger indication of how likely a person is to engage through the contact details that a business has for them. For example, an email address' use across multiple social media platforms indicates it is used in day-to-day activity, while data breaches associated with the email indicate that it has been owned for some time and used to register for various services and accounts online.

The result gives a clearer indication of whether the email address is right for engaging and resolving debt issues or if other contacts routes are needed. The process is automated, so it segments those contact channels that are more likely to be the current primary contact channels details for the customer.