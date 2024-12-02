SEON partners VCC Live to deliver fraud prevention solutions





The deal will mean that VCC Live customers will benefit from SEON’s security and fraud detection across all channels, including phone, email, or webchat, minimising the time spent on analysing fraudulent applications.

SEON’s Intelligence Tool scans open-source databases and gathers extra information about users based on factors such as email address, phone number, or IP address. It further enables users to verify if an email address is valid and can retrieve background information for a complete user profile. This can also be used to flag fraudsters, confirm suspicions, or remove doubts.